Spending limit in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections increased by 10 percent, know how much can be spent now

new Delhi: The election spending limit for candidates contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections before the Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in other states has been increased to 10 per cent on the recommendation of the Election Commission. This amendment has been done to allow contestants to spend more on election campaign keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the corona virus epidemic.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Monday night to increase the maximum expenditure from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 77 lakh on behalf of a candidate while contesting the Lok Sabha elections. It has been increased from Rs 54 lakh to Rs 59 lakh in small states. This amount has been increased from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30.8 lakh for the assembly elections. There will be an increase of up to Rs 22 lakh in the states with a spending limit of Rs 20 lakh.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. By-elections are also to be held for one Lok Sabha seat and 59 assembly seats in different states. Most of the assembly by-elections have been scheduled for November 3. The by-elections for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and three assembly seats in Manipur are scheduled on November 7. The notification amending the conduct of the election rules does not mention that this limit has been extended keeping the epidemic in mind or that it is limited to elections occurring between coronavirus epidemics.

In the amended rules, the notification states, "In the Official Gazette, it shall come into force from the date of publication and shall remain in force till the date notified by the Central Government." A month ago, the Election Commission recommended a 10 percent increase in spending for all elections during the Kovid-19 epidemic. The hike was recommended in view of the difficulties faced by the candidates in the election campaign amid those restrictions including holding rallies during the padyatra.

Along with Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir Union Territories, about 20 states will fall in the Rs 30.8 / 77 lakh category for the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha. Apart from this, in eight states and Union Territories of Puducherry this limit will be Rs 22/59 lakh. Earlier the spending limit was revised before the 2014 general election.