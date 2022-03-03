Spending on consoles exceeds 60,000 million dollars in 2021 marking a new record, according to an analyst

The figure could still have been higher without the shortage problems the industry is facing.

From AMD they were already surprised by the success of PS5 and Xbox Series, a success that would bring greater demand in the future. At the beginning of the year, Ampere Analysis already predicted the rate of sales of the different companies in this 2022 and on this occasion, the head of research of the company, Piers Harding-Rollshas estimated the expenditure recorded by the console market throughout the past 2021.

The surprising figures, shared by VGC, would raise the world spending on consoles, in addition to their video games, content and associated services, to more than 60,000 million dollars. The reading extracted from Ampere Analysis indicates that the performance of the market was hampered by the serious shortage problems that the industry has been suffering.

However the price increase of new generation consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X with respect to models such as PS4 Slim and Xbox One S, it would have compensated to a certain extent for the lack of stock, achieving some record figures. Increased demand for subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass they would also have helped make grow spending.

As to gamesexpansion packs, battle passes, and in-game microtransactions, the expense would have decreased by 1% compared to 2020a decrease that is still very low if we take into account the context of last year and the severe lockdowns which we had to face.

Sony would have maintained the leadership in market shareoccupying a 46% of the console market, followed by Nintendo with 29%falling 2% compared to 2020, while Microsoft grows 1% with a 25%. The consumption of games distributed in physical format falls below 30% for the first time, with Nintendo Switch as the leading platform in a market that is increasingly leaving the traditional format behind.

The services of video games for console have been growing 20% ​​year over yearwith Xbox Game Pass reaching 25 million subscribers in early 2022.

