Spenser Confidential’s Cowboy Cerrone Apologized To Mark Wahlberg After Netflix Fight Got Real

In the identical video, Cowboy Cerrone stated director Peter Berg — who LOVED seeing Mark Wahlberg get his butt kicked on this film — needed to make the battle extra action-packed and life like. Cowboy stated he could not imagine he was getting paid to have the enjoyable he had on that set. And, as Wahlberg famous, on the finish of the day, no person was damage, they did not break something, the stunt crew made positive they have been all good.