Spent years writing articles about a 100% invented medieval Russia: this Chinese wikipedist would get bored alone at home

The Chinese Wikipedia had until recently a truly remarkable collection of articles—both in length and in detail—on the Russian Middle Ages. And all the credit went to a single user, Zhemao, who presented herself as the daughter of a Chinese diplomat stationed in the Slavic country, with a doctorate in World History from Moscow State University.

He wrote well, and also provided all kinds of graphic information (maps, photos of old coins, etc.). Nevertheless, those responsible for this Wikipedia have already deleted all those articles, whose number amounted to 206 and whose length in some cases equaled that of the novel ‘The Great Gatsby’.

And why would they make a decision like that? Perhaps an exercise in censorship at the service of the Chinese regime? Not in this case, no. The problem with all those articles is that they shared something else with F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel: they were completely fictitious. All of them.

the deception came to light by chance, when a Chinese writer who was researching for his own novel he came across one of Zhemao’s articles about the Kashin silver mine. It provided all kinds of geological data (on the composition of the soil) and economic data (on the profits that the mine had brought to the Russian principality of Tver during the XIV-XV centuries).

Of course, a lot of bibliography was also included, but when he tried to verify it by contacting Russian users, there was no way: the references were false. When, surprised, he took the discussion on the subject to Zhihu (a kind of ‘Chinese Quora’), the matter exploded, and numerous editors began to thoroughly review the rest of Zhemao’s articles, with the same result.

I get bored, write a novel saga, and instead of publishing them I butt them on Wikipedia. Logical

As Chinese Wikipedian John Yip told Vice, “The inputs were interconnected, so had created a system that can exist on its own… Zhemao has single-handedly invented a new way to undermine Wikipedia“; slightly exaggerated accusation when there is already the precedent of the American teenager who single-handedly wrote 1/3 of the Scottish Wikipedia… without knowing anything about being Scottish.

Later, in a publication made on her profile, Zhemao admitted everything: she was not the daughter of a diplomat, nor was she married to a Russian, nor did she have a doctorate from a Russian university. In fact, she was just a housewife with a high school diploma who felt “bored and lonely at home” because her husband was absent most of the time. Frustrated at not being able to understand academic articles in Russian and English, she turned to machine translators and his (overflowing) imagination filled in the gaps.

Vandalism is not unheard of on Wikipedia (in Chinese, or any other language) and its editors, political controversies aside, they focus more on detecting blatant plagiarism or badly formatted citations than on verifying what is claimed in the articles. In fact, Wikipedia itself states that its reliability threshold is “verifiability, not truth”. And Zhemao’s articles, even if they were not truthful, yes they were verifiable: the only problem is that they took ages to bother to verify them.

Imagen | Based on ‘Bayán’, by Víktor Vasnetsov