Spice Up Durga Puja With Ollywood Film ‘Love 420’

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood lovers can glance ahead to a few romantic a laugh with the film ‘Love 420’ which will probably be proven at Durga Puja.

Jyoti and Shital are the protagonists in combination on this Mrutyunjay Sahoo director.

The capturing of the movie will get started within the first week of September. “The capturing of the movie will happen in Dhenkanal, Koraput, Bhubaneswar and Ramoji Movie Town in Hyderabad. We’re making plans to unencumber the movie in Odisha on Durga Puja. This can be a distinctive love tale. We are hoping the target audience will adore it,” mentioned Sachikanta Jena, the manufacturer.

Bini Pattnaik is the co-producer. Prem Anand composed the track, whilst Dr. Rajani Ranjan has written the script and dialogues.