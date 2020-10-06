SpiceJet is ready to fly, flight will start from December 4, so much fare

new Delhi: India’s leading budget airline SpiceJet announced to start direct flight between India and London from 4 December. According to the company, it will operate non-stop flights to connect Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow Airport. In this way, SpiceJet will become India’s first low-cast airline to operate flights to London. Also Read – Theaters will continue to be banned in Delhi, so far the loss of so many crores

The company has said that these flights will operate under the Air Bubble Agreement with the UK government. The company has issued a statement saying that it will use the Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft on this route. The aircraft, with 371 seats and two engines, has 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

SpiceJet has got the ability to fly to Britain and America. The airline further said that for the Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai route, it has priced the return ticket at Rs 53,555. One way ticket from Delhi to London is Rs 25,555 while one way ticket from Mumbai to London is Rs 29,555.