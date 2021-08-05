‘Spider-Guy’ Breakout Jacob Batalon to Megastar In Syfy Sequence ‘Reginald The Vampire’ (Unique)

Spider-Guy: Homecoming breakout Jacob Batalon is making the transfer to tv.

Batalon, the actor in the back of Peter Parker’s loveable sidekick Ned Leeds, will celebrity in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire, a dramedy in accordance with creator Johnny B. Truant’s Fats Vampire collection. The hourlong dramedy has been picked up instantly to collection with a 10-episode order on the NBCUniversal-backed fundamental cable community.

The collection revolves round an not likely hero, Reginald Baskin (Batalon) who tumbles headlong into an international populated by means of gorgeous, are compatible and useless vampires as an not likely hero who must navigate each roughly impediment — the woman he loves however can’t be with, a bully supervisor at paintings and the vampire chieftain who needs him useless. Thankfully, Reginald discovers he has a couple of unrecognized powers of his personal.

Harley Peyton (Dual Peaks, Syfy’s upcoming Chucky collection) will pen the script, exec produce and function showrunner on Reginald the Vampire. Jeremiah Chechik (Shadowhunters) will exec produce and direct. The collection hails from Nice Pacific Media and Trendy Tale Corporate, with Todd Berger and Lindsay Macadam additionally exec generating. Julile DeCresce is a co-exec manufacturer.

Truant’s Fats Vampire used to be first printed in 2012 and is composed of six books, Tastes Like Rooster, All You Can Devour, Tougher Higher Fatter More potent, Fatpocalypse and Survival of the Fattest. The collection ended in a three-book offshoot, The Vampire Maurice. The Fats Vampire collection is Truant’s first TV adaptation.

For Batalon’s phase, the APA and Brecheen Feldman-repped actor will subsequent be noticed reprising his position as Ned in Spider-Guy: No Means House, due Dec. 17. His credit come with Spider-Guy: A ways From House, Avengers: Infinity Warfare, Avengers: Endgame and non-Wonder titles Each and every Day, The True Don Quixote, Blood Fest and Let It Snow.

For Syfy, Reginald the Vampire joins a roster of scripted originals that comes with the lately renewed Resident Alien, upcoming Chucky re-do, Day of the Lifeless and The Surrealtor.

A premiere date for Reginald has now not but been made up our minds.