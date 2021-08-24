‘Spider-Guy: No Method House’ Trailer Arrives At CinemaCon 24 Hours After Leak

Spider-Guy helped kick off this yr’s pared-down CinemaCon Monday night time, with Sony unveiling the primary trailer for Spider-Guy: No Method House to a crowd of theater homeowners in Las Vegas. This yr’s conference, visually lighter in attendance and that includes a subdued tone, comes amid unparalleled demanding situations for theaters. The Spider-Guy trailer additionally arrives below atypical cases, as an afternoon previous, a model of the No Method House trailer leaked on-line, resulting in Sony issuing take-down notices.

Starring Tom Holland, Spider-Guy: No Method House is predicted to take care of the multiverse and can function actors from earlier Spider-Guy movie franchises. Alfred Molina, who performed Physician Octopus in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Guy 2, is within the trailer, whilst Jamie Foxx, who performed Electro within the Andrew Garfield-led The Wonderful Spider-Guy 2, may be at the call-sheet for the following Spider-Guy movie. Benedict Cumberbatch may be showing as Physician Ordinary.

No Method House is arguably a very powerful movie on Sony’s slate, with anticipation for the movie rivaling one thing corresponding to Disney’s Avengers motion pictures, with lovers clamoring on-line for months for phrase at the mission. The former installment, Spider-Guy: A ways From House, stands as Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever, with it incomes $1.132 billion globally. Jon Watts directs the movie, due out Dec. 17.

This yr’s CinemaCon comes as theater homeowners fear about pageant from streaming services and products and collapsing theatrical home windows, in addition to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Sony, which doesn’t have a streaming provider, unveiled a sizzle reel reaffirming its dedication to striking movies into theaters. (On Aug. 20, it did announce Addam’s Circle of relatives 2 would pass day-and-date in theaters and on PVOD.)

The sizzle reel integrated the primary photos from filmmaker David Leitch’s Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Teach and Tom Holland’s Uncharted. It additionally integrated appears to be like at Denzel Washington’s A Magazine for Jordan. It additionally integrated appears to be like at Olivia Newman’s The place The Crawdad’s Sing and the battle epic Devotion, directed via JD Dillard and starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

The studio additionally has a slate of Surprise movies on its roster, together with Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Oct. 15) and Jared Leto’s Morbius due out Jan. 28, either one of which have been highlighted within the sizzle reel with new photos.

After sharing its have a look at upcoming movies, Sony introduced out Ghosbuster: Afterlife filmmaker Jason Reitman, and his father, authentic Ghosbusters director Ivan Reitman, to introduce an early screening of the movie, which hits theaters Nov. 11.

CinemaCon runs thru Thursday.