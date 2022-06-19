Spider-Man 2 features an artist from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as art director

Davison Carvalho has worked on movies like Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man has been a resounding successas has Spider-Man Miles Morales, a saga that started exclusively for PS4 in 2018 and has already managed to add more than 33 million copies sold, it is not surprising that the announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in September of last year caused such a stir.

Among the details of this new installment, one of the most interesting had to do with its villain: the fearsome Venom, one of the enemies of our neighbor and friend most loved by fans. In the movies, Spider-Man enjoys tremendous popularity fueled by the Marvel Cinematic Universe movieswhich will now be a little more present in the Insomniac Games video game, thanks to the incorporation of one of its artists.

the experienced conceptual artist Davison Carvalho was hired by Insomniac Games in February of this year, as VGC has shared, for the role of video game art director. Carvalho is a freelance concept artist who has worked on such Marvel films as Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, and Captain Marvel.

Carvalho also has video game experience, having worked on great titles like Halo Infinite or Mortal Kombat X, having specialized in user interface design. Among the notable names that have joined the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 team, there is also that of Brittney M. Morris, writer behind the script for Subnautica: Below Zero.

