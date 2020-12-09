‘Spider-Man 3’: Alfred Molina Reprising Role as Doctor Octopus

Alfred Molina is returning to the Spidey-verse. The actor, who portrayed the evil Doctor Octopus in Tobey Maguire’s 2004 “Spider-Man” sequel, is reprising his position for the third installment of the Tom Holland-led superhero blockbuster.

The upcoming web-slinging journey is predicted to function a number of generations of “Spider-Man” actors. Jamie Foxx will reportedly seem as Electro, a villain he first performed reverse Andrew Garfield in “The Superb Spider-Man 2.”

“Spider-Man 3” may also embody Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers: Benedict Cumberbatch is making an look as Doctor Unusual within the subsequent entry.

Director Jon Watts is returning for the third “Spider-Man,” with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers writing the script. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon are all reprising their roles from the primary two Holland-led “Spider-Man” movies. Sony plans to launch the movie on Dec. 17, 2021.

Holland’s first solo outing as Spidey was in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” In between, he appeared in a number of “Avengers” films earlier than returning to the highlight in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling.” His stag ventures have been monumental monetary successes, with the primary producing greater than $880 million globally and the second surpassing the coveted $1 billion milestone. The latter ranks as the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” movie of all time.

Earlier than Holland placed on the crimson and blue swimsuit, Maguire portrayed Spider-Man from 2001-2007 in director Sam Raimi’s acclaimed comedian e book trilogy. Garfield then assumed the swimsuit for a separate stint in 2012’s “The Superb Spider-Man” and the 2014 sequel, each directed by Marc Webb. Holland’s character is the one model to seem within the Disney-owned MCU.