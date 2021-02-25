Spider-Man 3 already has an official title (finally). All the information we know

After several hints and jokes offered by the cast members themselves such as Tom Holland or Jacob Batalon, the director of the next Spider-Man movie, Jon Watts, has revealed the official name that Spider-Man 3 will have: Spider Man: No Way Home.

The title has been revealed in a new video that you can see below, where part of the cast of the film plays with the dizziness that has happened in recent weeks. A blackboard is enough for us to know the official information.

A lot of jokes have been made throughout these days about the official title of the film, and we see many of those so-called names on the video board. Finally we can keep the official information: Spider-Man: No Way Home is the title of the next movie starring Tom Holland.

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected this year

In principle (and except for problems) the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is still waiting for next December 17, 2021. Rumors continue that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could return to the franchise in this new film, although Tom Holland has denied this information.

Its protagonist also commented a few days ago that Spider-Man 3 will be the most ambitious movie of a solo hero that we have ever seen. Now that we have a title, we have to wait for more information before its premiere.