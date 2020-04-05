Spider-Man 3 and Watchmen’s Rebecca Ramsey Is Dead At 53 After Fall

Lots of the movies Rebecca Ramsey labored on have been famous for his or her use of visible results, with some even being famous as visible achievements. Followers of the cult hit Pace Racer will bear in mind the putting visuals of that movie, which had been honored by the Visible Results Society. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Lifetime of Pi had been additionally praised for his or her use of CGi. Though Ramsey wasn’t personally nominated, each movies would go on to obtain Academy Award nominations for Finest Visible Results, with the latter successful within the class.