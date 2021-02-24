Spider-Man 3: the actors play with the title of the film

The actors of Spider-Man 3 they want to play fun and put their long teeth on their enthusiastic fans, who want to know what the title of the next Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be. We start with Zendaya, who has shared her “qualification“on the social network Instagram. According to the lady, it would be Spider-Man: Home Slice. She claims to be very proud to announce this title. Take a look:

Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon have also been announcing supposed titles for the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland himself started this little game on Instagram by saying that he was excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. And that he couldn’t wait to show us how everything went. He kisses us from Atlanta, by the way. In the post, you see an image of the new movie and a logo according to which the title would be Spider-Man: Phone Home.

On the Internet, the staff swallowed it to the fullest, and they began to celebrate. But suddenly, Jacob Batalon, an actor who plays Ned Leeds, shared his own post with another image and title: Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. He added “We are excited to reveal the title of the new film! Drag and take a look! Also, enjoy this fragment that we share with you. It is a little gift from us.”

In both cases, they use the word Home, just as the first two films have had. Zendaya hasn’t added any logos, unlike the two.

Spider-Man 3 is supposed to hit theaters on December 17 of this year, and there have been many rumors that have finally been debunked, such as the alleged appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.