Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland denies the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland has denied Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning for Spider-Man 3.

During an interview with Esquire, Holland, who has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, He vigorously dismissed rumors that both Maguire and Garfield would reprise their respective roles as Spidey for Spider-Man 3., a sequel to Far From Home that officially went into production late last year.

“No, no, they will not appear in this movie,” he told the publication firmly when asked about the possibility of the two actors returning. “Unless the most massive information has been kept from me, which I think is too big of a secret to be kept from me. But so far, no. It will be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Despite Holland’s outright denial of his involvement, Disney has a history of diverting fans’ attention into believing that certain things will or won’t happen in movies, often saving the “big reveal” for the time when the audience is sitting in front of the big screen. On several occasions, red herrings have appeared in Disney marketing, so there’s a chance Holland was simply sworn to secrecy.

Maguire played Peter Parker and Spider-Man in 2002’s Spider-Man, 2004’s Spider-Man 2, and 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Garfield played Peter Parker and Spider-Man in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 from 2014.

The casting of Spider-Man 3, confirmed or not, has been anticipating a live-action Spiderverse / Multiverse crossover of epic proportions, which could be intertwined with later events in the MCU, particularly Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. To learn more about the Doctor Strange sequel and its multiverse concept, read our theories on which characters and worlds may appear.

Spider-Verse movie fan poster

Spider-Man 3 (working title) to premiere if pandemic wants the next one December 17, 2021. Despite the alleged absence of Maguire and Garfield, Holland called it the “most ambitious film of a solo superhero”.