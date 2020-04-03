Spider-Man 3: What We Know So Far About The Far From Home Sequel

Between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jon Watts has already helmed two wonderful movies that includes the titular web-slinger, and each Marvel and Sony have been pleased sufficient with the work to deliver him again for the following journey. Ought to all go in keeping with plan, he would be the first director to helm a complete MCU trilogy, and solely the third to direct three movies for Marvel Studios (the opposite two being Joe and Anthony Russo, who made 4 titles for the corporate to date: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil Battle, Avengers: Infinity Battle, and Avengers: Endgame). Since taking the helm of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the central character has been Watts’ complete world career-wise, as he hasn’t directed some other motion pictures in between the blockbusters.