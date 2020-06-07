Spider-Man Actress Thought It Was All Over After Zendaya Was Cast As MJ

I referred to as my agent and so they reassured me I used to be nonetheless within the operating. I believed it was unbelievable and ground-breaking of Marvel to place us each in these roles and to not make it about our blackness. We had been simply ladies who went to a college in New York and that’s what New York Metropolis appears to be like like; movies ought to mirror that. We had the most effective time making that film. Zendaya and I are mates now and I’m actually grateful for her. Swinging round on these wires was enjoyable!