Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi Breaks Silence On Doctor Strange 2 Gig

I cherished Doctor Strange as a child, however he was all the time after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was most likely at quantity 5 for me of nice comedian ebook characters. He was so authentic, however after we had that second in Spider-Man 2 I had no concept that we’d ever be making a Doctor Strange film, so it was actually humorous to me that coincidentally that line was within the film. I gotta say I want we had the foresight to know that I used to be going to be concerned within the undertaking.