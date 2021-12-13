Spider-Man does not want to miss any Battle Royale: PUBG Mobile will have his collaboration with the superhero

Our friend and neighbor will arrive in the Krafton saga to celebrate the launch of Spider-Man: No Road Home.

The latest movie from our friend and neighbor, Spider-Man: No Way Home (No Way Home), it’s bringing all kinds of collaborations and crossovers with our New York superhero. This week we learned that the remastering of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS5, will receive two free costumes inspired by the outfits of the new movie.

This time it will be PUBG Mobile who receives his collaboration with the Marvel superhero, and this has been announced by the company from its official Twitter account. “Everyone’s favorite friendly neighbor, Spider-Man, is rocking into action and coming soon to PUBG MOBILE! “. The team has anticipated that those who go to theaters to see the film will get a free graffiti.

Players who watch the movie will receive a free graffitiHe has not yet given more information on how the event that will bring Spider-Man to PUBG Mobile will unfold or what the rest of the collaborations will be in the game, although the first reward is already within the calendar of the Mythic Winter Festival. Krafton’s Battle Royale is posting impressive numbers after nearly four years in the market.

Spider-Man seems to be getting fond of battle royale, our superhero brought his swings to Fortnite after the events that precipitated the end of Chapter 2 and that completely changed the map of the island, this time, with a skin for the character, accompanied by skills in the game and even a themed area of ​​the island, the Daily Bugle .

