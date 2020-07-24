‘Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling’ Sequel Delayed to December 2021

The sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling” has been delayed one month, pushing it to Dec. 17, 2021.

The Spidey movie was initially scheduled for Nov. 5, 2021, however Sony introduced the transfer on Thursday night time after a shakeup of Disney’s movie slate was unveiled earlier within the day. The “Far From Dwelling” sequel will take the spot previously held by “Avatar 2,” which was pushed again a 12 months to Dec. 16, 2022.

The third film in Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” franchise was initially supposed to be launched on July 16, 2021, however Sony had beforehand postponed it to Nov. 5, 2021, again in April of this 12 months.

Sony Footage famous that the most recent delay was solely a part of the home launch calendar, leaving its worldwide launch in query.

The transfer comes as most theaters world wide are nonetheless closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there appears to be no plans to reopen them safely to a large viewers any time quickly. Most big-budget summer season movies, like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Patty Jenkins’ “Surprise Girl 1984” vacated their unique launch dates. Within the case of “Tenet,” after a number of delays, it’s now not on the Warner Bros. launch calendar.

Fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe movie “Black Widow” was rescheduled to Nov. 6, 2020, and the remainder of the MCU entries had been shifted due to the widespread movie manufacturing shutdown. “The Eternals” is ready for Feb. 12, 2021,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is Might 7, 2021, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is Feb. 11, 2022, and “Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity” is March 25, 2022.

The sequel to Sony Footage Animation’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is at the moment slated for Oct. 7, 2022, after it was delayed six months earlier this 12 months.