Spider-Man for PC fixes various ray tracing bugs and improves its stability with the first patch

Update 1.817.1.0 has been available for download for several days now.

It is very common that when games are launched on the market are updated quickly. Even many titles already have a launch day patch. In the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, it has already received his first patch in the case of 1.817.1.0 in which it corrects errors related to the ray-tracing and also improves your stability.

Both Nixxes and Insomniac are already working on the second patchThe patch notes indicate that they have been based on the feedback they have received from the community. Also both Nixxes and Insomniac Games have stated that they are already working on the second update which should arrive in the next few weeks.

Fixed issues in Spider-Man: Fixed several bugs related to ray tracing .



. Ray tracing on steel was rendered distorted.



Visual improvements in NVIDIA DLSS .



. improvements related to stability issues when using Alt-Tab.



when using Alt-Tab. Fixed various visual bugs.



Ray tracing options may not be available in the menu.



Some players they can’t progress during the mission “Spider-Hack”



As pointed out a few days ago, the release of Spider-man on PC started off on the right foot, because it is the second best PlayStation release Studios on this platform. In any case, if you want to check how the change has suited Peter Parker, you can read our technical analysismade by our colleague Mario Gómez.

3D Games Discord

More about: Marvel, Spider-Man and Update.