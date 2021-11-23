Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers in detail in this new gameplay days after its launch

The wall-crawler will hit the Square Enix video game exclusively for PlayStation on November 30.

There is less and less left for PS5 and PS4 players to become Spider-Man within Marvel’s Avengers. The comic book publisher’s most famous wall-crawler premieres exclusively for PlayStation on November 30, but beforehand, and thanks to our colleagues at IGN United States, we have been able to see a complete preview of how he will fight his battles in the Square Enix video game .

It is a five-minute long gameplay where we see Peter Parker’s alter-ego face different squads of I.MA soldiers. (AIM) along with other members of the Avengers such as Black Panther, Miss Marvel, etc., all with their characteristic movements of swaying with cobwebs, as well as his ability to run and climb the walls of the adventure scenarios.

Obviously, and as they point out in IGN, freedom of movement that Marvel’s Avengers offers to Spider-Man has no point of comparison with the sight in Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games, so those who expect to swing from one building to another until they touch the sky with their hands, as you say, may be feel somewhat disappointed, something to expect given the video game settings. For the rest, the gameplay lets us see Spidey use a complete arsenal of skills.

Spider-Man: A great power

Recall that Spider-Man lands in Marvel’s Avengers with The Spider-Man Hero Event: A Great Power. This, unlike the operations, does not include a story campaign, so its narrative arc will be told through a combination of cutscenes, dialogue and a chain of documents. The content will be available this November 30, remember, only in the PlayStation version.

Meanwhile, a few months ago Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was confirmed for PS5, while Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales continues to sneak from time to time among the best-selling games on the market, confirming the success of the spin-off. It also recently hit Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy stores.

