Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Has Taken A Very Exciting Step Forward

Up up to now, the Spidey universe has seen a number of unlucky setbacks in its schedule. Not solely have been Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s releases delayed, however Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 have been additionally pushed again. Updates on the latter have been principally sparse, however at present marks an enormous milestone, because the sequel has taken an thrilling step ahead.