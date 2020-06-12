Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Director Responds To Miles Morales Getting A Video Game

At the moment marked a giant day for Spider-Man followers – notably those that poured hours into 2018’s Sony and Insomniac Video games’ PS4 recreation. It was revealed the incoming sequel for PlayStation’s new gaming console, the PS5, will likely be referred to as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and hit cabinets late this yr. The alternate Spider-Man has been a fan-favorite for fairly a while, however he grew to become particularly common because of the beloved movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which took residence the Greatest Animated Characteristic Oscar in 2019.