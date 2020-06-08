Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Female-Led Spinoff

Go away a Remark
A couple of month earlier than the discharge of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it was introduced that Sony already had a sequel and a by-product deliberate. Now with the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, we would find yourself getting thirty sequels and who is aware of what else. Nonetheless, info has been sparse in regards to the female-led spinoff that’s been assumed to be led by Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld.
Hailee Steinfeld’s profession was jettisoned, due to her knockout efficiency in True Grit. Since then, she’s been in quite a lot of massive tasks, like Dickinson and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Steinfeld not too long ago spoke about these tasks and was requested if a female-centric spinoff for Into the Spider-Verse is being talked about in any respect. Right here’s what she needed to say:
Not that I do know of, I’m not within the know with these items.
This sort of pours a splash of chilly water on Spidey followers hoping the spinoff challenge was additional alongside. Early studies indicated that Lauren Montgomery, who co-directed Superman/Batman: Apocalypse and Justice League: Doom, was helming the challenge, with Bek Smith writing the script. However maybe they only haven’t gotten to the purpose wherein they should convey Hailee Steinfeld into dialog. Throughout her dialog with ET, the actress later added:
It is humorous, as a result of I really feel like that is the time to determine it out. However I do assume, clearly, all the things has type of been barely placed on maintain. So there hasn’t been a lot that I’ve heard currently.
As many know by now, most films in manufacturing have been placed on maintain as a consequence of current occasions, inflicting their launch dates to be pushed again. Within the Spider-Verse, each Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 have had their releases dates pushed again to November 5, 2021 and October 7, 2022, respectively.
Although issues have been quiet and never even Hailee Steinfeld is aware of the tasks standing, I’d say chances are high nonetheless fairly excessive that the Spider-Verse spinoff will occur a method or one other. 2018 was an enormous 12 months for Sony’s Spider-Man universe and so they have already got massive plans for different Spidey characters, like Venom and Morbius. It could be a little bit of a shock if the studio didn’t totally capitalize on the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
As for Hailee Steinfeld, this may not be her final foray into the Marvel Universe. There’s a great probability she’ll be again for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 as Spider-Gwen, although that hasn’t been confirmed. Rumors additionally circulated final 12 months that she may be taking part in Kate Bishop in Disney+’s Hawkeye. For many who don’t know, Kate Bishop takes over as Hawkeye, which means Jeremy Renner may probably be passing the torch and making her the MCU’s new resident archer. As all the time we’ll hold you up to date with the most recent information updates.
