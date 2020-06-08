Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Female-Led Spinoff

As for Hailee Steinfeld, this may not be her final foray into the Marvel Universe. There’s a great probability she’ll be again for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 as Spider-Gwen, although that hasn’t been confirmed. Rumors additionally circulated final 12 months that she may be taking part in Kate Bishop in Disney+’s Hawkeye. For many who don’t know, Kate Bishop takes over as Hawkeye, which means Jeremy Renner may probably be passing the torch and making her the MCU’s new resident archer. As all the time we’ll hold you up to date with the most recent information updates.