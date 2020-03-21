Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Jake Johnson Is Doing Something Awesome For Quarantined Young Fans

View this put up on Instagram

For the reason that quarantine quite a lot of dad and mom have DM’d me saying they’ve been watching Spiderverse with their children. Loads. So, right here’s my concept. In case your youngster is residence from college and needs a fast encouraging message from Peter B Peter, then ship me an e mail with their title and I’ll attempt to ship over a brief voice word. If I don’t get to you, I apologize. #stayhome E-mail right here when you wanna do that: [email protected]