Spider-Man on PC changes its price in several regions, causing problems for those who have already reserved it

Steam explains that several countries were displaying the wrong price. Spain is not among them.

Our friend and neighbor Spider-Man has already achieved an incredible sales figure with the PlayStation version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, but the superhero is now preparing to rack up more players with the game’s imminent release on PC. As expected, this announcement by Insomniac Games has made thousands of users pre-purchase the title on Steam, but some of them will have to do this again for a more than good reason: the title low price in some regions.

The price reduction does not affect SpainWe already told you that this change, unfortunately, does not affect Spain. As indicated by Steam in a statement published on its website, Spider-Man goes from costing 54.99 pounds to 49,99 in Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Users who want to take advantage of this price reduction (who wouldn’t?) will have to follow some very basic instructions.

This is explained by Steam in the aforementioned statement: “If you have pre-purchased the title AND you are from any of the above markets, you will want to follow the steps detailed below to ensure that you receive the correct lowest price:

Cancel your current pre-purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC for a full refund.

Pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered again to receive the lowest price corrected before August 12 to receive bonuses unlocked in advance.”

The rest of us players have to keep waiting for the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC, which will arrive next August 12th. At the moment, we already know that the community is very excited to experience the Insomniac Games game on PC, although we also recommend that you take a look at the minimum and recommended requirements of the delivery, as well as the extras that you can receive with your reservation.

