Spider-Man on PC has started off on the right foot: it is the second most played PlayStation game on Steam

It lags behind God of War, which had almost 74,000 simultaneous players.

Los PlayStation games are slowly coming to PC through Steam and Epic Games, and their success has led them to become very played on this platform. The last of them has been Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has reached a great peak of players after its launch on August 12.

Spider-Man has reached 64,893 maximum players while God of War at 73,529According to statistics revealed by SteamDB, Marvel’s Spider-Man has achieved 64,893 peak players since it was released. has only stayed behind a PlayStation flagship as it is God of Warwhich came to harvest a total of 73.529 as peak concurrent players after it launched in January.

Other important releases were Horizon Zero Dawn y Days Gone. The first got 56.557 while the numbers of the second were 27.450, slightly more discreet figures compared to the three previous titles. Soon in the fall we will witness how many players will be able to bring together the adventure of Miles Morales on PC.

This port has been developed by Nixxes Software, a studio in charge of making adaptations to PC, which was bought by Sony last year. For now, if you want to know what it’s like its performance on PC You can read the article we did in which we tell you how the change has made Peter Parker feel.

