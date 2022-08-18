Spider-Man on PC suffers from significant FPS drops, but here’s a temporary fix

We can finally say the phrase “I’m going to play with Spider-Man on PC” without having to resort to LEGO games or those signed by Electronic Arts. The port of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC was released last Friday, and although many had the opportunity to play it on PS4 systems in 2018, it has easily become the best-selling game on Steam for the second week in a row. However, in terms of the technical and performance of your port, there are many problems even beyond Ray Tracing: the FPS dropalthough it seems to have a solution.

Of course, we are talking about a momentary patch to get a minor stuttering on PC, especially if we use RT. This issue has taken over Steam and Reddit forums with many users criticizing the game’s minimal CPU usage. This results in what is commonly known as bottleneck o bottleneck. Although the bottlenecking It is usually the result of a poor choice of components, in this case it is because the game does not use the processor as much as it should, relegating all the work to the GPU.

We already talked about it in the analysis of performance and optimization of the game, with drops of between 15 and 25 FPS in a millisecond, and it seems that the answer to it would be in Hyper Threading of Intel processors. Although it may seem strange, blue’s signature multi-threading technology would be preventing the game from making intensive use of the processor, so disable it in bios It could be the answer, at least for now, to those jerks that Spider-Man suffers on PC.

The first information about this temporary fix was made with an important gap in the PCGaming subreddit, to which the DSOGaming and Twisted Voxel portals have also joined with the same conclusions. With Hyper Threading disabled, GPU usage increases, but it also increases CPU usage by up to 80%, which translates to about 30 FPS more than with this technology enabled.

We have not been able to test it because our system lacks Hyper Threading on the i5 12400F used for the review

It should be noted that although the problem has been found in those Intel processors with the exclusive technology of those in blue, AMD also has its similar technology. In this case, if you have a processor of AMD you just have to search SMT in your BIOS and disable it. Also, this is a temporary fix as discussed above, and the use of Hyper Threading and SMT is beneficial for other gamesso it would be convenient re-enable it once it’s officially fixed or we stop playing.