Spider-Man Remastered is placed as the best seller on Steam before its launch on PC

The Insomniac Games title will no longer be exclusive to PlayStation this Friday, August 12.

Tomorrow one of the big launches of the month of August takes place. Although Marvel’s Spider-Man originally launched for PlayStation 4 in September 2018, now is when it will land on PC and if we look at the Steam datawe will see that there is a lot of desire for him, having appeared on the sales lists in recent weeks consistently.

After the release of the PC analysis during the day yesterday, we have known thanks to Benji Sales that the game has finally managed to position itself as Steam’s best seller before its release, something that was threatening during the last days but that had not been achieved. It is something very striking considering that it has not yet been released.

It’s been top 5 since pre-orders startedThat was throughout Wednesday afternoon, though if we look at the current best-seller list, we see that they continue to fight for the top spot alongside Cult of the Lamb (at least at the time of this writing). Whether it stays first or not, the remastering of Spider-Man has been top 5 since pre-orders started on PCsomething that once again demonstrates the desire for him on the platform.

As we say, Marvel’s Spider-Man will no longer be a PlayStation exclusive when it is released on PC this Friday, August 12, with confirmed minimum and recommended requirements. We have already been able to get our hands on this new version of the arachnid game, so we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Spider-Man on PC that our colleague Mario Gómez has done.

More about: Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Remastered, PC, Steam, Insomniac Games and Sales.