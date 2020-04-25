‘Spider-Man’ Sequels Pushed Back Amid Sony Release Shuffle – Variety

Sony Footage has pushed again its two untitled “Spider-Man” sequels for a number of months as Hollywood studios proceed to revamp their launch schedules as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The studio introduced Friday that Marvel-Sony’s “Spider-Man Far From Dwelling” sequel had been moved from July 16, 2021, to Nov. 5, 2021. Sony Footage Animation’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel was delayed by six month from April 8, 2022, to Oct. 7, 2022.

Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling” was considered one of 2019’s most profitable movies, grossing $1.13 billion on the worldwide field workplace. The rescheduled movie is the third installment within the franchise, which launched with 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” gained final yr’s Academy Award for finest animated film and grossed $375 million worldwide.

Holland’s video-game adaptation “Uncharted” moved ahead from Oct. 8, 2021 to the July 16, 2021, a slot that had been occupied by his “Spider-Man Far From Dwelling” sequel. Disney and Marvel Studios additionally introduced Friday afternoon that they had been pushing again the discharge of “Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity” sequel from Nov. 5, 2021 — the brand new date for the Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling” sequel — to March 25, 2022.

The studio has additionally undated TriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, from its Christmas Day launch. The sisters had been solid to look collectively on display for the primary time within the venture, primarily based on Kristin Hannah’s 2015 best-seller “The Nightingale,” centered on two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World Conflict II and their battle to outlive the Nazi occupation of France. The movie has not but been shot.

Sony additionally moved again the Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood” six months from Oct, 23, 2020, to April 2, 2021. Paul Weitz is directing “Fatherhood” from a screenplay he wrote alongside Dana Stevens, primarily based upon the memoir of “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love” by Matthew Logelin.

Sony additionally pushed again its motion comedy “Man from Toronto” practically a yr to Sept. 17, 2021, from Nov. 20, 2020. Woody Harrelson and Hart star. The studio moved “Lodge Transylvania 4” moved ahead by 4 months from Dec. 22, 2021 to Aug. 6, 2021.