Spider-Man Writer David Koepp Talks Lucasfilm, Other Fandoms Being Difficult To Please

Screenwriter David Koepp has been across the Hollywood block for some time, leading to him having labored on a wide range of blockbusters, together with Jurassic Park, Spider-Man and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium. All of those films have one factor in frequent, be it proper after they got here out or within the years afterwards: they’ve enormous fandoms.
On the one hand, having a fandom connected to a film will be most helpful, as there’s already a built-in assist base. Alternatively, it’s no secret that fandoms will be tough to please, particularly when it comes properties which have been round for some time. This is a matter that David Koepp has run into throughout his profession, as he recalled throughout his latest cease on the ReelBlend podcast with the next:
It’s very laborious. I had this on Spider-Man, additionally. As a result of on the time, it was a comic book e book, it had been round for 35 years, and it was beloved by me and others. … Fabulous, empathetic – it’s only a sensible design for a personality. Any individual who’s actually harmless, screwed up a little bit bit, and was made to pay way over was truthful, and has been attempting to make up for it ever since, however saved their humorousness. Wow, that’s a terrific character. Anyway, it was just like doing that in that, when the primary Spider-Man got here round, the Web was pretty younger but it surely was fairly nasty already. It had already develop into an inhospitable place. And I felt like, you already know in a basketball sport when they’re on the street and they’re capturing free throws and the opposing followers are all screaming and waving these issues and banging them collectively to attempt to make you miss? I sort of felt like that’s what writing was like on these films. A lot noise, and so many opinions, and a lot… Lucasfilm followers, specifically, are tough to please. There’s a variety of stress, and it may be very distracting.
By the point the primary Spider-Man film got here out in 2002, Marvel Comics’ Net-Slinger had not solely been combating dangerous guys within the comics for 40 years, he’d additionally starred in quite a few TV reveals (each animated and live-action) and video video games. So Spider-Man already has fairly the notable fanbase surrounding him, which signifies that his soar to the massive display was going to be underneath a variety of scrutiny from the get-go. Add in how web commentary was already throwing its weight round on the time, and you may perceive the place David Koepp is coming from recalling his time on Spider-Man.
As for the screenwriter’s remark about Lucasfilm, whereas Indiana Jones isn’t as large of a property as Spider-Man, it nontheless had a large fanbase gathered from the primary three Indy films, leading to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium (which Koepp co-wrote with George Lucas and Jeff Nathanson) arguably being put underneath much more scrutiny than the Marvel hero’s first film. And whereas Crystal Cranium was met with principally constructive reception from skilled critics, total, followers of the franchise have been nowhere close to as enthralled with it.
Regardless of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium not being one of the crucial beloved entries within the Harrison Ford-led franchise, till just lately, David Koepp was tackling the script for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5. Nonetheless, Koepp additionally talked about throughout his ReelBlend look that he’s not writing that challenge challenge, as as soon as James Mangold inherited directing duties from Steven Spielberg, it was determined that Mangold ought to take lead on the story, whether or not he writes it himself or brings another person aboard to take action.
