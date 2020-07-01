Spike Lee Calls For Removal of Confederate Statues – Variety

In an interview on a brand new episode of Luminary’s Black Record Podcast, hosted by Black Record co-founder Franklin Leonard and Black Record neighborhood director Kate Hagen, Spike Lee voices his settlement with rising calls to take away statues and iconography commemorating the Confederate States of America.

“F— that flag,” Lee mentioned. “That flag, to me, [makes me feel] the identical method my Jewish brothers and sisters really feel in regards to the swastika… And them motherf—ing Confederate statues want to come back the f— down.”

The subject got here up amid a bigger dialogue about Lee’s physique of work, touching upon the opening of the writer-director’s 2018 movie “BlacKkKlansman,” which opens by sampling a shot from “Gone with the Wind” that encompasses a tattered Confederate flag earlier than seguing right into a speech by a white supremacist performed by Alec Baldwin.

As Black Lives Matter protests proceed in the USA following the murders of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and numerous different Black People by the hands of regulation enforcement, use of Confederate iconography is being reexamined. Some statues of racist historic figures have been eliminated throughout the nation.

Lee touched on the bigger Black Lives Matter motion within the interview throughout a dialog about his movie “Do the Proper Factor,” which turns 31 years previous in July and climaxes with a riot following the homicide of a Black man by a police officer.

“It’s just like the movie was made yesterday,” Lee mentioned. “So, there are two methods to consider it. That it’s nonetheless distinctive. It’s nonetheless new. After which additionally, Black persons are nonetheless being murdered [and] dying. For those who’ve seen ‘Do the Proper Factor,’ how will you not robotically suppose of Eric Garner, after which king George Floyd?”

“It’s by no means been about how [Black people] reply to it,” Lee continued. “It’s been about how our white sisters and brothers reply to it. And have you ever been watching CNN like I’ve? Persons are marching throughout God’s Earth chanting, yelling [and] screaming ‘Black lives matter,’ and so they’re not Black… That’s the massive distinction. You see a younger technology of my white brothers and sisters [and] they’re on the market in full impact. I imply, neglect about the remainder of the world for a second. White people are marching in Salt Lake Metropolis [and] Des Moines, Iowa, the place there ain’t no Black people for a minute.”

The total interview will likely be launched tomorrow.