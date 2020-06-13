Spike Lee Defends Woody Allen Against Cancel Culture – Variety

Director Spike Lee has defended controversial filmmaker Woody Allen towards being canceled by some individuals in Hollywood.

In an interview on New York Metropolis radio station WOR’s discuss present “Within the Morning,” Lee shared his ideas on how Allen has been handled with hosts Len Berman and Michael Riedel

“I’d similar to to say Woody Allen is a good, nice filmmaker and this cancel factor is not only Woody. And I believe after we look again on it we’re going to see that — wanting killing someone — I don’t know you that you would be able to simply erase someone like they by no means existed,” Lee stated.

Lee added, “Woody is a pal of mine, a fellow Knick fan, so I do know he’s going by it proper now.”

Regardless of being requested extra about Allen, the dialog turned to the New York Knicks, the NBA staff of which Lee has been a longtime fan.

Allen has fallen out of grace with many individuals in Hollywood after accusations resurfaced that he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years previous. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime after two police investigations within the ’90s.

Earlier this 12 months, Allen’s memoir was launched by Arcade Publishing after being rejected and protested by a number of different publishers. Amazon additionally canceled a film take care of Allen, leading to them settling a $68 million lawsuit. The studio dropped his movie “A Wet Day in New York” from distribution, and a few stars, together with Timothée Chalamet, donated the cash they constituted of the movie to charity.