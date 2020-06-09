Spike Lee Tells Jimmy Fallon That History Is Repeating Itself – Variety

Main movie maker Spike Lee advised late evening TV host Jimmy Fallon that the “world has modified” – a reference to coronavirus, social distancing and the present road protests in favor of #BlackLivesMatter. However Lee went on to recommend that cycles of U.S. police brutality in opposition to black individuals present that historical past is repeating itself.

The pair have been talking by video hyperlink from their respective properties on Monday evening’s version of Fallon’s “The Tonight Present.”

“Radio Raheem is a fictional character from my 1989 movie ‘Do The Proper Factor’,” Lee stated, as an introduction to his latest “Will History Cease Repeating Itself?” movie. The brief video intercuts painful-to-watch, real-life footage of the police dealing with of George Floyd, who was killed two weeks in the past, and Eric Garner, killed in New York in 2014, together with the fictional Radio Raheem.

“After I noticed Eric Garner, I’m like, ‘That’s Radio Raheem based mostly on Michael Stewart.’ After which to see our brother [George] Floyd, and I do know he noticed what occurred to Eric Garner, so he’s seeing that in his thoughts as his final eight and a half are being suffocated out of him. Fallon performed the clip in full, full with a graphic content material warning.

The pair additionally launched Lee’s newest function movie “Da 5 Bloods,” by which 4 black (Vietnam) Warfare veterans return to Vietnam. “They’re going again to seek out the stays of their squad chief, performed by Chadwick Boseman. And the hitch is, his stays is buried amongst gold,” stated Lee.

“(Black chief, Martin Luther King) was among the many early opposers to the battle. He stated it was immoral of a battle. In the identical method Muhammad Ali stated,” Lee added.

The movie, which additionally stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Clark Peters, was largely shot in Thailand as a stand in for Vietnam. It performs on Netflix from Friday.