Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Arrived On Netflix And Fans Are Already Campaigning For One Star’s Oscar Nomination

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods has lastly arrived, and the movie has achieved huge acclaim from audiences and critics, together with a glowing evaluation from CinemaBlend’s personal Sean O’Connell. The movie facilities on a gaggle of Vietnam Conflict veterans who journey again to the nation to retrieve treasure they buried whereas serving. Whereas Lee’s imaginative and prescient is being praised, many are additionally singling out the performances, notably that of Delroy Lindo. Social media has definitely taken discover of his work, and it will seem many are already campaigning for him to get some critical awards buzz.