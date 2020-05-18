Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Trailer Brings A Fiery Vietnam Treasure Hunt To Netflix

Telling the story of 4 Vietnam vets (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) returning to their former battlefield, Da 5 Bloods sees these troopers on a really particular mission. Because it seems, this group buried some hidden treasure, upon the suggestion of their former squad chief (Chadwick Boseman), with the intent of retrieving it at a later date. After all, whereas the battle could also be over, the terrain remains to be fairly harmful in its personal methods; and there’s sure to be different events concerned about stealing that loot themselves. Have a look.