Spike Lee’s Most Socially Relevant Films, Ranked

8. She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Tracy Camilla Jones stars as a lady seeing three males. To her, monogamy is a type of slavery, and he or she doesn’t see why she has to decide on a associate. And whereas the film is marketed as a comedy, it goes into some darkish territory. After which, there’s the rape scene, which robs the film of loads of its good will. However nonetheless, every little thing round that’s fairly potent.

Particularly for this being Spike Lee’s first feature-length movie. It was fairly daring to problem sexual norms again in 1986. The present was fairly rattling good, too.