Spike Lee’s Next Film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ to Release on Netflix in June – Variety

Spike Lee’s subsequent movie, “Da 5 Bloods,” will debut on Netflix subsequent month, the director introduced Thursday on Twitter.

The film — starring Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors and Paul Walter Hauser — will launch on the streaming service on June 12.

Lee co-wrote the movie with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo and Kevin Willmott. It follows 4 African American conflict veterans returning to Vietnam to seek for their useless squad chief’s physique and the promise of buried treasure.

“Da 5 Bloods” might be Lee’s first characteristic movie for Netflix, although he beforehand labored with the streamer on “She’s Gotta Have It,” a TV adaptation primarily based on Lee’s basic film.

His final movie, “BlacKkKlansman,” received an Oscar for tailored screenplay, marking Lee’s first aggressive Academy Award statue.

Lee was chosen as the primary black president of the Cannes Film Pageant jury this 12 months. Nonetheless, the 2020 competition has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a brand new date has but to be introduced. In a current interview with Variety, he praised the competition’s director Thierry Fremaux for the postponement.

“I agree 100% with Thierry and the Cannes Film Pageant,” he stated. “The world has modified and it’s altering each day. Individuals are dying and France’s president has stated, a number of occasions — I’m paraphrasing — ‘We’re at conflict.’ We’re in a war-like time.”