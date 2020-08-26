Spin Movies, Vulcan Productions Reveal Skye Fitzgerald’s ‘Starvation Ward’

Spin Movie and Vulcan Productions introduced on Wednesday that Oscar-nominated director Skye Fitzgerald is within the final levels of post-production on “Starvation Ward,” a brief documentary concerning the conflict in Yemen.

“Starvation Ward,” filmed in Yemen in early 2020, follows two feminine well being care employees, Dr. Aida Alsadeeq and Nurse Mekkia Mahdi, who’re combating in opposition of widespread hunger within the nation. The disaster has affected kids because of the ongoing civil conflict in Yemen, which the documentary follows carefully.

“Although the conflict in Yemen has lately fallen off the entrance web page, violence, starvation and heartbreak proceed to be the norm all through the nation. The truth that kids are dying from malnutrition and outright hunger in 2020 is an outrage and an indictment of the complete world neighborhood,” mentioned Fitzgerald in an announcement. “The COVID disaster is barely exacerbating the scenario and making it much more harmful for native docs and support employees to operate successfully.”

He continued, “My hope is that this movie will convey the sobering actuality of up to date child-starvation to a broad viewers and remind the worldwide neighborhood that utilizing meals as a weapon of conflict is explicitly prohibited by Article 54 of the Geneva Conventions. Our elected officers and firms are complicit on this humanitarian catastrophe and motion may be taken to rectify it.”

Regardless of the challenges of ending the undertaking throughout the COVID-19 disaster, filmmakers had been capable of full principal images earlier than the shutdown in March when business flights had been cancelled to and from Yemen. “Starvation Ward” is the final movie of Fitzgerald’s trilogy. “50 Ft From Syria,” launched in 2015, centered on docs working on the Syrian border and was voted onto the Oscars Shortlist. “Lifeboat,” launched in 2018, follows search and rescue operations off the coast of Libya and was nominated for an Academy Award and a Information and Documentary Emmy Award.

“As soon as once more, Skye has made an essential and mandatory movie, and as with the primary two movies in his trilogy, ‘Starvation Ward’ is important viewing,” mentioned Ruth Johnston, Normal Supervisor for Vulcan Productions. “The youngsters of Yemen deserve our consideration, our respect, and our assist. It’s our hope this movie will catalyze viewers to motion.”

Government producers for the movie embody Jody Allen, Ruth Johnston, Matt Milios, Jannat Gargi, Hayley Pappas and Matt Ippolito.