Spirit Awards Postponed Following Oscar Delay Announcement – Variety

The 2021 Movie Unbiased Spirit Awards have been postponed till April 24.

The announcement follows the information that the Oscars are being pushed again two months — from Feb. 28 to April 25. The Spirit Awards historically happen the day earlier than the Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

“The Movie Unbiased Spirit Awards will happen on Saturday, April 24, 2021,” mentioned Movie Unbiased president Josh Welsh. “Moreover, we are going to acknowledge movies that had been launched between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the distinctive challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a complete, is at present experiencing.”

Whereas the Golden Globes are held the primary Sunday after New Yr’s Day, the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation has but to announce the date for the 2021 ceremony. Nevertheless, organizers say they’re carefully monitoring the state of affairs.

“We’re analyzing each possibility with the intention to discover a resolution that can serve the pursuits of the movie and tv artistic group and the trade throughout this time,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria beforehand in a press release.

BAFTA additionally moved the date of its 2021 Movie Awards in step with the Academy’s determination to shift the Oscars to April. The awards will now be held on April 11 — precisely two weeks earlier than the Oscars.

Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” was named greatest image ultimately 12 months’s Spirit Awards. The highest appearing awards in 2020 went to Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”) and Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”). Brothers Benny and Josh Safdie took dwelling the directing prize for “Uncut Gems.” Aubrey Plaza hosted the ceremony for the final two years.