Spirit Awards Winners 2021: The Complete List

The 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, which recognizes the best work in the independent space, is kicking off on Thursday night.

Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Melissa Villaseñor, the fully immersive virtual ceremony is streaming live on

IFC and AMC Plus. Celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Renee Zellweger, Daveed Diggs, Julia Garner, Kathryn Hahn, Annie Murphy and Lulu Wang will serve as presenters during the ceremony. All nominated films had budgets under $22.5 million.

The best feature lineup includes “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” with seven nominations, “Minari” with six nominations, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Nomadland” with five nominations apiece and “First Cow” with three nominations.

Check out the full list of winners below, updated live as they’re announced.

Best Documentary

“Crip Camp”

“Collective”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Time”

“The Mole Agent”

Best Supporting Male

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Orion Lee (“First Cow”)

Glynn Turman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Benedict Wong (“Nine Days”)

Truer Than Fiction Award

Elegance Bratton (“Pier Kids”)

Cecilia Aldarondo (“Landfall”)

Best First Feature

“The Sound of Metal”

“I Carry You With Me”

“The 40-Year-Old Version”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“Nine Days”

Best First Screenplay

Andy Siara (“Palm Springs”)

Kitty Green (“The Assistant”)

Noah Hutton (“Lapsis”)

Channing Godfrey Peoples (“Miss Juneteenth”)

James Sweeney (“Straight Up”)

Best Supporting Female

Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

Alexis Chikaeze (“Miss Juneteenth”)

Yeri Han (“Minari”)

Valerie Mahaffey (“French Exit”)

Talia Ryder (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”)

Best Feature

“First Cow”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Eliza Hittman (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”)

Kelly Reichardt (“First Cow”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie (“Miss Juneteenth”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Sidney Flanigan (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”)

Julia Garner (“The Assistant”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed (“The Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Rob Morgan (“Bull”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education”

“Minari”

“The Half of It”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising Young Woman”

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel (“She Dies Tomorrow”)

Shabier Kirchner (“Bull”)

Michael Latham (“The Assistant”)

Hélène Louvart (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Best Editing

“I Carry You With Me”

“The Invisible Man”

“Residue”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

John Cassavetes Award

“The Killing of Two Lovers”

“La Leyenda Negra”

“Lingua Franca”

“Residue”

“Saint Frances”

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami”

Best International Film

“Bacurau”

“The Disciple”

“Night of the Kings”

“Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Piaget Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell (“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”)

Ekwa Msangi “( Farewell Amor”)

Annie Silverstein (“Bull”)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

“City So Real”

“Immigration Nation”

“Love Fraud”

“We’re Here”

Best Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Little America”

“Small Axe”

“A Teacher”

“Unorthodox”

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Abby McEnany (“Work in Progress”)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”)

Jordan Kristine Seamón (“We Are Who We Are”)

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Conphidance (“Little America”)

Adam Ali (“Little America”)

Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”)

Amit Rahav (“Unorthodox”)

Harold Torre (“Zero, Zero, Zero”)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”