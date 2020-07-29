Spirited Away and 4 Other Hayao Miyazaki Movies That Would Make For Interesting Live-Action Adaptations

Porco Rosso (1992)

Porco Rosso is the story of a former WWI pilot who’s became a pig and has canine fights with sky pirates. Yep. Nothing bizarre about that.

I used to be going to place Princess Mononoke for my final choose, however then I got here to my senses since I now suppose that that movie could be not possible to translate into live-action, given how grandiose all of it is. However Porco Rosso could be a extremely cute live-action film. And it’s enjoyable sufficient that I don’t suppose most Miyazaki followers would not be all that upset if there was a live-action model of it. And I can already see the tagline: When Pig’s Fly. I imply, come on now. What’s to not love about this choose?