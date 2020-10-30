Spitting Image BritBox | How to watch new episodes, voice cast

There’s excellent news for BritBox subscribers who’ve been having fun with a contemporary serving of the notorious puppet sequence, with a second sequence of Spitting Image already confirmed.

Proving that satire may be very a lot alive and kicking in 2020, the revival of the favored sequence had been launched solely on BritBox – up till now, that’s, following the announcement {that a} US election Spitting Image particular can even air on ITV this Halloween.

The unique Eighties cult basic was recognized for producing some really memorable – and equally disturbing – likenesses through the years of their quest to poke enjoyable on the wealthy and highly effective.

Former British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Main have been immortalised in caricature kind, however the new sequence got here with a revamped set of Spitting Image puppets.

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, and Dominic Cummings, as well as to musicians, royals, figures from popular culture (there’s a Child Yoda) all function within the new sequence.

Giants of the tech world resembling Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg additionally star as well as to a mysterious COVID-19 puppet.

Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about BritBox’s Spitting Image revival, and the way to watch it.

When is the Spitting Image revival on TV?

The ten-part revival of Spitting Image premiered solely on BritBox on Saturday third October, releasing new episodes weekly

When is the Spitting Image US election particular on TV?

The 2-part US election particular will premiere at 10pm on Saturday thirty first October on ITV (Halloween), and might be accessible to stream that very same day on BritBox.

Creator Roger Legislation mentioned: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off particular on the thirty first October at 10pm. Halloween. How very applicable.”

Spitting Image voice cast

BritBox

From world leaders, to modern-day cultural figures like Greta Thunberg and Beyoncé, maybe it’s extra helpful to ask who gained’t be showing in puppet kind on Spitting Image.

In the meantime, the spectacular voice cast reads like a who’s who of worldwide voice actors and comedians, together with John DiMaggio (Bender on Futurama), Sport of Thrones‘ Indira Varma, Billy West, Debra Stephenson, Debra Wilson, Guz Khan, Jess Robinson, Lewis MacLeod, Lobo Chan, Matt Forde, and Phil LaMarr.

The present’s authentic co-creator Roger Legislation (who now heads up the revival’s inventive staff) mentioned of the new sequence: “All the pieces the staff have finished on the new Spitting Image reveals, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been finished within the public curiosity, as Boris would possibly say ‘Professional bono publico’.

“It’s time to come off furlough! The folks have spoken and the puppets are oven prepared. We’re going to take again management from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.”

He added: “There might be tongue-lashings from our climate lady; Greta Thunberg… you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp.

“This time Spitting Image goes world so we might be making world beating commerce offers with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings lastly get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job.

“We now have at all times employed unusual folks and I’m certain Dom, particularly, might be a terrific asset; he appears to dislike the institution simply as a lot as we do. And the message for the Keir Starmers and Michel Barniers is… Let’s get BritBox finished.”

Spitting Image trailer

You’ll be able to watch the trailer for BritBox’s Spitting Image revival right here.

Spitting Image began solely on BritBox on Saturday third October 2020. Learn our checklist of the most effective TV reveals on BritBox, or check out what else is on with our TV Information.