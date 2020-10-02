General News

Spitting Image puppets – here’s who appears in the BritBox revival

October 2, 2020
4 Min Read

The Eighties satirical puppet collection Spitting Image is returning for a model new collection – and with a complete host of brand name new characters, from Dominic Cummings to Greta Thunberg.

The BritBox revival’s artistic staff is headed up by the unique co-creator Roger Legislation, and options a complete host of latest puppets. Right here’s our full information to the puppet characters in the Spitting Image revival.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’re Donald and Melania Trump? The President of the United States and the First Woman, respectively. Donald Trump’s much-imitated voice is fairly straightforward to parody (as seen in Spitting Image’s trailer), however we’ve but to see how the collection will method the dynamic between husband and spouse.

Boris Johnson

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Boris Johnson? Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and an outdated Etonian whose posh tones are parodied in the early clips we’ve seen of Spitting Image – virtually in addition to Matt Lucas’ impression for Bake Off…

The trailer for the Spitting Image revival additionally sees Boris staff up with Donald Trump for a unadorned wrestle with Vladimir Putin.

Harry and Meghan

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’re Harry and Meghan? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively. Spitting Image’s puppets for the couple see Harry sporting a rugby prime, whereas the creators have opted for the somewhat extra questionable selection of giant hoop earrings for Meghan.

Charles and Camilla

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’re Charles and Camilla? The inheritor to the British throne, Charles, appears to be like somewhat pained in the above image – however then, he has simply misplaced out on the “first prize” rosette, which is pinned to a triumphant-looking Camilla.

Michael Gove

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Michael Gove? A minister for the Cupboard Workplace, the British politician’s Spitting Image puppet is somewhat extra horrifying than most.

James Corden

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s James Corden? The actor and tv presenter recognized for Gavin and Stacey and his Stateside late evening collection – on which he debuted Carpool Karaoke – appears on Spitting Image in what can solely be described as a toupee formed like a moustachioed cat. Clearly the Spitting Image creators nonetheless haven’t forgiven him for Cats…

Keir Starmer 

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Keir Starmer? The Chief of the Opposition and chief of the Labour get together, Starmer can be the alleged inspiration for Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones books.

Dominic Raab

Spitting Image


Dominic Raab

Who’s Dominic Raab? The British Secretary of State for International Affairs, and apparently a black belt in karate.

Dominic Cummings

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Dominic Cummings? Cummings is a key advisor to Boris Johnson. In Spitting Image, his puppet wears a jester’s costume over his trademark hoodie – and a somewhat Machiavellian expression on his face.

Kanye West

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Kanye West? The rapper and musician is married to Kim Kardashian, and earlier this yr made a short-lived bid to run in the the 2020 presidential election.

Prince Andrew

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Prince Andrew? Queen Elizabeth II’s son, the Duke of York – who was the topic of a much-discussed interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis late final yr – will seem on the present in puppet type.

Greta Thunberg

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Greta Thunberg? Spitting Image’s resident “climate lady” (not less than in accordance with the present’s unique co-creator Roger Legislation), the well-known teenage local weather disaster activist will present “tongue-lashings” to viewers.

Billie Eilish

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Billie Eilish? The Grammy-winning younger pop star recognized for her softly-sung hits appears in the Spitting Image revival trailer – alongside much-needed subtitles for her inaudible mumbling…

Mark Zuckerberg

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Mark Zuckerberg? Founding father of Fb, the staring, pasty-faced puppet model of the tech mogul appears to recommend a somewhat anxious supervillain.

Vladimir Putin

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Vladimir Putin? The (in fact) topless puppet-version of the President of Russia seems to be teeny-tiny in comparability to Boris Johnson and Donald Trump – however he nonetheless manages to wrestle them each to the floor in a steam room.

Joe Biden

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Joe Biden? The primary puppet seen to be sporting a masks, the US Democratic presidential nominee will little doubt have some run-ins along with his opponent Trump in Spitting Image.

Piers Morgan

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Piers Morgan? A journalist and tv persona, he’s a number on Good Morning Britain.

Priti Patel

Spitting Image


BritBox

Who’s Priti Patel? The Residence Secretary’s Spitting Image vampire puppet is the stuff of nightmares, exhibiting Patel with fangs and a black cape.

The ten-part revival of Spitting Image is about to premiere solely on BritBox on Saturday third October 2020, earlier than airing weekly. Learn our checklist of the greatest TV exhibits on BritBox, or check out what else is on with our TV Information.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment