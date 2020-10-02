Spitting Image puppets – here’s who appears in the BritBox revival

The Eighties satirical puppet collection Spitting Image is returning for a model new collection – and with a complete host of brand name new characters, from Dominic Cummings to Greta Thunberg.

The BritBox revival’s artistic staff is headed up by the unique co-creator Roger Legislation, and options a complete host of latest puppets. Right here’s our full information to the puppet characters in the Spitting Image revival.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump



BritBox



Who’re Donald and Melania Trump? The President of the United States and the First Woman, respectively. Donald Trump’s much-imitated voice is fairly straightforward to parody (as seen in Spitting Image’s trailer), however we’ve but to see how the collection will method the dynamic between husband and spouse.

Boris Johnson



BritBox



Who’s Boris Johnson? Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and an outdated Etonian whose posh tones are parodied in the early clips we’ve seen of Spitting Image – virtually in addition to Matt Lucas’ impression for Bake Off…

The trailer for the Spitting Image revival additionally sees Boris staff up with Donald Trump for a unadorned wrestle with Vladimir Putin.

Harry and Meghan



BritBox



Who’re Harry and Meghan? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively. Spitting Image’s puppets for the couple see Harry sporting a rugby prime, whereas the creators have opted for the somewhat extra questionable selection of giant hoop earrings for Meghan.

Charles and Camilla



BritBox



Who’re Charles and Camilla? The inheritor to the British throne, Charles, appears to be like somewhat pained in the above image – however then, he has simply misplaced out on the “first prize” rosette, which is pinned to a triumphant-looking Camilla.

Michael Gove



BritBox



Who’s Michael Gove? A minister for the Cupboard Workplace, the British politician’s Spitting Image puppet is somewhat extra horrifying than most.

James Corden



BritBox



Who’s James Corden? The actor and tv presenter recognized for Gavin and Stacey and his Stateside late evening collection – on which he debuted Carpool Karaoke – appears on Spitting Image in what can solely be described as a toupee formed like a moustachioed cat. Clearly the Spitting Image creators nonetheless haven’t forgiven him for Cats…

Keir Starmer



BritBox



Who’s Keir Starmer? The Chief of the Opposition and chief of the Labour get together, Starmer can be the alleged inspiration for Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones books.

Dominic Raab



Dominic Raab



Who’s Dominic Raab? The British Secretary of State for International Affairs, and apparently a black belt in karate.

Dominic Cummings



BritBox



Who’s Dominic Cummings? Cummings is a key advisor to Boris Johnson. In Spitting Image, his puppet wears a jester’s costume over his trademark hoodie – and a somewhat Machiavellian expression on his face.

Kanye West



BritBox



Who’s Kanye West? The rapper and musician is married to Kim Kardashian, and earlier this yr made a short-lived bid to run in the the 2020 presidential election.

Prince Andrew



BritBox



Who’s Prince Andrew? Queen Elizabeth II’s son, the Duke of York – who was the topic of a much-discussed interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis late final yr – will seem on the present in puppet type.

Greta Thunberg



BritBox



Who’s Greta Thunberg? Spitting Image’s resident “climate lady” (not less than in accordance with the present’s unique co-creator Roger Legislation), the well-known teenage local weather disaster activist will present “tongue-lashings” to viewers.

Billie Eilish



BritBox



Who’s Billie Eilish? The Grammy-winning younger pop star recognized for her softly-sung hits appears in the Spitting Image revival trailer – alongside much-needed subtitles for her inaudible mumbling…

Mark Zuckerberg



BritBox



Who’s Mark Zuckerberg? Founding father of Fb, the staring, pasty-faced puppet model of the tech mogul appears to recommend a somewhat anxious supervillain.

Vladimir Putin



BritBox



Who’s Vladimir Putin? The (in fact) topless puppet-version of the President of Russia seems to be teeny-tiny in comparability to Boris Johnson and Donald Trump – however he nonetheless manages to wrestle them each to the floor in a steam room.

Joe Biden



BritBox



Who’s Joe Biden? The primary puppet seen to be sporting a masks, the US Democratic presidential nominee will little doubt have some run-ins along with his opponent Trump in Spitting Image.

Piers Morgan



BritBox



Who’s Piers Morgan? A journalist and tv persona, he’s a number on Good Morning Britain.

Priti Patel



BritBox



Who’s Priti Patel? The Residence Secretary’s Spitting Image vampire puppet is the stuff of nightmares, exhibiting Patel with fangs and a black cape.

The ten-part revival of Spitting Image is about to premiere solely on BritBox on Saturday third October 2020, earlier than airing weekly. Learn our checklist of the greatest TV exhibits on BritBox, or check out what else is on with our TV Information.