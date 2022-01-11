Spitting on lady’s head Video case: Javed Habib seems sooner than NCW, apologizes

New Delhi: Famous ‘hairstylist’ Jawed Habib, who got here into controversy after a viral video, gave the impression sooner than the Nationwide Fee for Ladies on Tuesday and tendered a written apology for spitting on a girl’s head whilst solving her hair, announcing that she meant to harm any individual. It was once now not intended to harm or insult. Allow us to let you know that on January 7, the Nationwide Fee for Ladies had summoned hairstylist Javed Habib on January 11 in regards to the video by which he’s observed spitting on a girl’s hair. The fee had additionally requested the Uttar Pradesh Police on this subject to research the veracity of this video. This incident came about all over a workshop arranged in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Within the summons despatched to Habib, the Ladies’s Fee had stated that it has taken critical cognizance of the incident.Additionally Learn – Sharad Pawar Claims 13 UP MLAs Will Sign up for SP, NCP Will Contest In combination

@NCWIndia held a listening to nowadays. Mr Habib gave the impression sooner than NCW & mentioned that he didn’t intent to harm or disrespect someone & submitted a written apology.NCW additionally directed him to be sure that one of these factor isn’t repeated.NCW had previous written to @dgpup to do so within the subject. https://t.co/G78fvSv7WK %.twitter.com/oEbtrlaYIe – NCW (@NCWIndia) January 11, 2022

The NCW stated in a tweet that it has directed Habib to ensure that such a thing does not happen again. The tweet read, "NCW held hearing today. Habib appeared before the NCW and said that he did not intend to hurt or insult anyone and also tendered a written apology. The NCW also directed them to ensure that such a thing is not repeated."

NCW stated in every other tweet that it had previous written a letter to the Director Common of Police, Uttar Pradesh asking them to do so on this subject. In a video, Habib was once purportedly observed spitting at the lady’s hair whilst she sat along with her again to him. Within the video, Habib will also be heard announcing that if there’s a scarcity of water, use spit.

Within the viral video, folks may also be heard giggling and clapping. This incident is from Muzaffarnagar.

The fee had requested Habib to seem sooner than it on January 11 at 12.30 pm and provides a proof. Consistent with the Ladies’s Fee, this incident could also be in violation of the tips on Kovid issued via the Union House Ministry and in one of these scenario, spitting amongst folks could also be a punishable offense.

It’s observed within the video that Javed is spitting at the lady’s hair and could also be heard announcing that once there’s a scarcity of water, use spit. On this, the folks provide there may also be observed giggling. Habib apologized after the talk arose. He launched a video and stated, folks had been harm because of some phrases. I wish to say that those are skilled workshops and lengthy presentations, so we need to comic story with folks a bit bit. what am i able to say? In the event you guys had been harm, I sincerely ask for forgiveness. please excuse me.