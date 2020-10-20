‘Spitting Picture’ Producer Avalon Invests in Talent Outfit The Agency

Tv manufacturing and expertise administration firm Avalon (“Spitting Picture,” “Final Week Tonight With John Oliver”) has acquired a majority stake in British company The Agency to type a worldwide expertise illustration enterprise with workplaces in New York, Los Angeles and London.

The Agency will proceed to function below the management and administration of its companions. Hit TV reveals created by The Agency purchasers embody “Glad Valley” (Sally Wainwright), “Physician Foster” (Mike Bartlett), “Physician Who” and “A Very English Scandal” (Russell T. Davies), “Shameless” (Paul Abbott), “Name The Midwife” (Heidi Thomas), and “Home of Playing cards” and “Battle and Peace” (Andrew Davies).

Shoppers of The Agency have additionally had a hand in lots of the West Finish’s theater hits, together with “Mamma Mia” (Catherine Johnson), “Matilda” (Matthew Warchus), “The Ferryman” (Sam Mendes) and “Battle Horse” (Nick Stafford).

Stephen Durbridge, The Agency co-founder, mentioned: “Avalon and The Agency have collaborated for a few years. This nearer affiliation will enable our firm to proceed to develop, significantly in the worldwide market. Over 25 years, we’ve got constructed a extremely proficient and skilled staff and been lucky to symbolize the perfect writers, administrators and creatives in the market. We’re excited concerning the prospects that this partnership will carry.”

Laura Kennedy, CEO of Avalon, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Stephen, and the entire staff at The Agency. They’ve constructed a formidable enterprise, with skilled deal-making, an impressive roster and distinctive assist for his or her purchasers, and we’re trying ahead to the alternatives forward.”

The Agency was suggested by Tom Manwaring of Helion Companions and Martin Wright of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP Solicitors. Avalon was suggested by Lindsey Armstrong and David Robust of Marriott Harrison LLP.

Avalon and Artist Rights Group symbolize a number of artists together with David Baddiel, Greg Davies, Richard E. Grant, Lesley Manville, James Nesbitt, John Oliver, Daniel Radcliffe and Imelda Staunton.

Avalon’s TV reveals presently in manufacturing embody “Not Going Out” (BBC), “Taskmaster” (Channel 4), “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO), and iconic British satirical puppet present, Spitting Picture (BritBox U.Okay.).