Splatoon 3 achieves a milestone for the saga in the British top sales, but without surpassing 2

Despite having fewer physical sales, it is the first time that an installment of the series occupies the first place.

Splatoon 3 was released exclusively for Nintendo Switch last Friday, September 9, but few are surprised that it is doing really well commercially in just its first days. In its first weekend in Japan it has sold 3.45 million copies, so it is a good time to travel to other markets to see how it has fared.

It is the first of the saga to debut as the first in the UKThe UK sales data collected by Games Industry leave us with Splatoon 3 leading the weekly ranking, which is a milestone for this third installment, since It is the first of the saga that occupies the first place in the top of British sales during the first week (the original and the 2 debuted in the second step).

Despite the fact that the third installment has achieved what the previous ones did not, has sold 9% less than Splatoon 2 in these first weekly data from the British territory. It must be clarified, however, that these are only figures corresponding to the physical marketso adding the digital ones it is possible that the numbers are a little more equal.

With these figures, Splatoon 3 is the 21st most successful premiere of the Nintendo Switch catalog, just behind its previous installment. In the weekly ranking it is followed by Horizon: Forbidden West, which completes the podium with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For its part, the remake of The Last of Us drops from second to fourth place in the last seven days.

UK best sellers of the week

Splatoon 3

Horizon: Forbidden West

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Last of US: Part I

Nintendo Switch Sports

NBA 2K23

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

Saints Row

Pokemon Legends: Arceus



Beyond being one of the most anticipated games of the year for Nintendo Switch owners, Splatoon 3 is the most complete, varied and fun installment of the series, although you will have to be the one to assess whether the novelties that the shooter brings are worth it. To help you, you can take a look at the analysis of Splatoon 3 published by our colleague Jesús Bella.

