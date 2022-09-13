Splatoon 3 is the best-selling Switch game in its first three days in Japan

Nintendo has announced that the third numbered installment has registered 3.45 million copies in that period.

Last Friday, September 9, Splatoon 3 went on sale for Nintendo Switchconsidered one of the most anticipated video games of the year not only for those who have played previous installments of the shooter, but also for owners of the hybrid console in general.

It was to be expected that the title would work well commercially, but Nintendo itself wanted to highlight a new sales milestone that it has achieved in its first weekend on sale. In a statement shared by the company, it has been announced that Splatoon 3 has sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in its first three days for sale in stores.

It has sold 3.45 million copies in Japan.This is not only striking because of the figure, which is extremely high to be only from the first days and only from Japan, but it is also so because this data makes the shooter a the game that has best sold on Nintendo Switch under those conditions. That is to say, no hybrid console title has placed more copies than Splatoon 3 in Japanese homes in its first weekend.

In his analysis of Splatoon 3, our colleague Jesús Bella commented that we are facing “the game most varied, complete and fun of the series“, with a “very inspired” and long-lasting campaign and a multiplayer that promises to evolve with future updates, as well as different surprises such as the “Carterritorial Fight” mode.

More about: Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch, Sales, Japan and Japan Sales.