Splatoon 3 is the most anticipated game in Japan, beating the great dominator of recent months

Famitsu magazine regularly updates its list of titles most anticipated by readers.

With each publication, the Japanese magazine Famitsu offers us a closer look at what the Japanese public expects most in relation to the video game releases that are yet to come. Since its announcement, Final Fantasy XVI has dominated almost all the rankings who has been periodically sharing the publication, with some exceptions, such as this time.

In the latest list of the magazine shared by Nintendo Everything we see that the Square Enix title has to settle for second place in the ranking according to the last votes collected in the month of August. instead who occupies the first position es Splatoon 3.

Final Fantasy XVI dominated almost all the listsSurely, the third numbered installment of the shooter for Nintendo Switch has been boosted in popularity by the proximity of its launch and the recent news shared by the Big N. In this way, Splatoon 3 shares the podium with Final Fantasy XVI and Bayonetta 3, another title for the hybrid console that is relatively close to its premiere.

To complete the top 5, we see that Dragon Quest X Offline is in fourth place, followed by Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, a saga that is common in this type of ranking. We leave you below the list of the most anticipated games by the Japanese public according to Famitsu magazine, clarifying that there is separation according to the versions.

Most anticipated games in Japan

[NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1076 votes

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 943 votes

[NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 742 votes

[NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline – 721 votes

[NSW] Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple – 716 votes

NSW]Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 663 votos

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 516 votes

[NSW] Ushiro – 364 votos

[NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 360 votos

[PS5] Star Ocean 6 – 313 votes

[PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 302 votos

[PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 286 votos

[PS5] Pragmata – 270 votes

[NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 233 votes

[PS4] Star Ocean 6 – 228 votes

[NSW] Harvestella – 223 votes

[PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 207 votos

[PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline – 186 votes

[PS4] Valkyrie of Elysium – 167 votes

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: The Little City II – CRIMSON SiN – 164 votes

[NSW] Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness – 159 votos

[PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 143 votos

[NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – 125 votes

[PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline – 122 votes

[NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 109 votos

[PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 106 votos

[NSW] Persona 5 Royal – 95 votes

[NSW] Aquarium – 93 votes

[PS5] The Legend of Heroes: The Little City II – CRIMSON SiN – 90 votes

[PS5] Valkyrie of Elysium – 88 votes



To check first-hand if Splatoon 3 meets the expectations generated and convinces the most loyal players, we will have to wait for the day September 9, 2022, when it premieres exclusively for Nintendo Switch. At 3DJuegos we have already been able to test it in advance, so we recommend you read the impressions of Splatoon 3 that our colleague Raquel Cervantes published last week.

More about: Splatoon 3, Famitsu, Final Fantasy XVI, Bayonetta 3, Dragon Quest X Offline, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Purple.