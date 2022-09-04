Splatoon 3 kicks out early cheaters days before release on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has already detected some users who used hacks to get into the free trial early.

The players of Nintendo Switch They eagerly await the release of Splatoon 3, and territories like Japan already consider it the most anticipated title in the coming weeks. Luckily, many have been able to enjoy a free trial loaded with action and color, but there are users desperate enough to use hacks that allowed you to access the test before time.

Cheaters could also be banned from Nintendo Switch OnlineAlthough these users have achieved their goal of being the first to enter the free trial, Nintendo has not been slow to respond forcefully. And it is that, as the dataminer OatmealDome comments (via Nintendo Life), who specializes in the games of the Splatoon saga, the Japanese company has already expelled some cheaters of the title, despite the fact that the delivery is still a few days away from the market.

In this way, it is clear that Nintendo has several weapons ready to face the eternal threat of cheaters, who are always present in online games. Additionally, OatmealDome theorizes that these users may also be banned from Nintendo Switch Onlinewhich would mean that the Big N is working on harsher punishments.

If you weren’t able to play this free trial, we encourage you to read our first impressions of Splatoon 3 after spending several hours enjoying the crazy ink wars. And, if you prefer to live the experience first hand, keep in mind that the title will be released for Nintendo Switch next September 9so we won’t have to wait long to release their extravagant battles.

